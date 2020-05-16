FITZWILLIAM — A Fitzwilliam man was charged with criminal threatening after police say they spent nearly 16 hours trying to communicate with him Friday before he was ultimately arrested.
At roughly 6:30 a.m., N.H. State Police responded to a home on Templeton Turnpike for a report that John Riley, 54, had threatened family members, and was saying he would blow up his residence, according to a news release from State Police Troop C.
Local police were also on the scene, and after attempts to communicate with Riley were unsuccessful, police called in the State Police SWAT team, the release says. A neighboring residence was evacuated.
Riley surrendered after about 15½ hours, the release says, and was charged with domestic violence-criminal threatening, a felony.
He was held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
In addition to state and Fitzwilliam police, the Fitzwilliam Fire Department, Rindge Police Department, Cheshire County Sheriff's Office and DiLuzio Ambulance Service assisted in the response.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Kevin Pratt via Troop C dispatch at 223-8494 or email him at Kevin.Pratt@dos.nh.gov.