Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, has been endorsed by the National Education Association New Hampshire in his bid for governor, his campaign announced Thursday.
The union has more than 17,000 members who are public school educators at all career stages, ranging from students pursuing careers in education to retirees, according to its website.
“We trust that Andru will always have the best interest of our state’s children at the heart of every decision he will make as Governor,” Megan Tuttle, president of NEA-NH, said in a news release from the Volinsky campaign. “He shares our belief that the lives, health and well-being of public-school students, teachers and education employees and their families is worth fighting for.”
Volinsky, who was the lead attorney in the Claremont school-funding cases in the 1990s, is vying with N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, also D-Concord, for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Other endorsements Volinsky has picked up in the race include the New Hampshire Youth Movement, the NH Postal Workers Union Manchester Local 250, Sunrise Movement in Keene and Dartmouth, Blue America, the New Hampshire chapter of the Sierra Club and 350NH, according to his campaign.
Gov. Chris Sununu, of Newfields, is seeking his third term, against challenges by two fellow Republicans: Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name, and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
The state primary is Sept. 8.
Darryl W. Perry of Manchester and Bill Fortune of Lee have filed declarations of intent to run as third-party candidates in the Nov. 3 general election.