PETERBOROUGH — MacDowell has been awarded a federal grant that the Peterborough nonprofit says will help support a future resident artist.
The $25,000 grant is part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ latest round of funding for 1,073 projects, across more than a dozen artistic disciplines, nationwide. The independent federal agency announced the awards, which total nearly $25 million, Feb. 4.
MacDowell plans to use its grant to cover the cost of a single fellowship, which has typically ranged from two weeks to two months and includes the use of a private studio, living accommodations and three meals a day, according to spokesman Jonathan Gourlay.
Gourlay said a MacDowell fellowship gives artists an opportunity to practice their discipline and to engage with resident artists of other disciplines and backgrounds.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, MacDowell hosted between 20 and 25 artists at a time, he said. That figure has shrunk to 12 or 13, however, because the organization is using only its fully equipped studios for housing, rather than its dormitory-style quarters. (MacDowell paused on-site residencies from March to October due to the public health crisis, though the organization hosted a group of fellows virtually over the summer.)
Gourlay said the fellowships are particularly important now because many artists do not have their own, isolated studio to use safely during the pandemic.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from MacDowell,” NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers said in a Feb. 8 news release from MacDowell. “MacDowell is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year.”
The Peterborough artists retreat offers more than $170,000 each year in financial assistance and travel support to its resident artists, who otherwise may not be able to afford taking time off of work for their fellowship, the release states. More than one in three MacDowell artists receive financial aid, it added.
Gourlay said the NEA grant will be spent on room and board, not financial aid, noting that resident artists are never responsible for covering those costs.
“Receiving a grant from the [NEA] represents both actual support for our artists and, even more so, acknowledgement by our government that arts are part of the very fabric of our American democracy,” MacDowell Executive Director Philip Himberg said in the release.
The next deadline to apply for a fellowship with the organization is April 15.