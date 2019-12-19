Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage for tonight’s televised debate in Los Angeles, down from 10 at the last debate in November.
The three hour debate will begin at 8 p.m., co-hosted by PBS and Politico at Loyola Marymount University. It will air on PBS and CNN.
The Democratic National Committee’s increased polling and individual donor qualifications closed the door on U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who will not be on stage. Kamala Harris, the U.S. Sen. from California, had qualified but dropped out of the race earlier this month.
Moderators Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor of PBS and Tim Alberta of Politico come from different backgrounds than the major network hosts of the previous debates, which, coupled with the reduced number of candidates on stage, could make for a more substantive exchange, according to Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
“I think that’s actually good for the Democratic candidates, to face questions perhaps with a different slant than they’re used to from your typical television journalist,” Scala said.
With less than two months to the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Scala pointed to the jockeying between U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg as a key dynamic going into the debate, with former Vice President Joe Biden remaining the front runner in national polling just under 10 percentage points ahead of a resurgent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., according to the Real Clear Politics average.
More professor’s notes from Scala and a primer on each candidate below. (New Hampshire polling averages are from the RealClear politics algorithm.)
Andrew Yang
Background: Tech entrepreneur and philanthropist from New York
Age: 44
Visits to the region this cycle: Six, last year in June at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene and this February at The Works Café in the Elm City before a stop at Post and Beam Brewing in Peterborough, a late-August visit to Keene State, a September return to Peterborough and a December double-header with The Sentinel editorial board and another brewery-hosted town hall at Branch & Blade Brewing Co.
Pod Free or Die bonus: Yang was the first guest on the podcast, where he talked about his universal basic income “freedom dividend” plan and his childhood in upstate New York.
N.H. polling average: 4.7 percent (+1.7 since the November debate)
Professor’s note: “Yang’s gotta be happy to be there. To have qualified when so many other candidates who are more well regarded with much more political experience are sitting at home, including Cory Booker ... I doubt he’s one to go negative at this point, but he continues to emphasize his message and continues to present himself as something different than the usual Democrat.”
Pete Buttigieg
Background: Mayor of South Bend, Ind.; served in Afghanistan as an intelligence officer in the Naval Reserves. Buttigieg is a former Rhodes scholar and would be the first openly gay president.
Age: 37
Visits to the region this cycle: Five, once in February at the Orchard School and Community Center in Alstead before declaring his candidacy, then as an official candidate in May at Keene High School and an August house party in Hancock. Most recently, he brought huge crowds to the Peterborough Town House in October and the Walpole Elementary school last month.
Pod Free or Die bonus: Buttigieg talked about his Medicare For All Who Want It health care plan, how Americans compartmentalize the military’s sacrifice abroad and what he thinks of being compared to French President Emmanuel Macron.
N.H. polling average: 17.7 percent (+1.2 since the November debate)
Professor’s note: “Here’s someone who is starting to become convinced he could actually pull this off, and so that, for a candidate, is a thrill but also a bit startling as well,” Scala said. “... Since [November], he and Elizabeth Warren in particular have gone back and forth, there’s been a lot of discussion about his [private] fundraising, among other things. I could see the moderators wanting to mix it up.”
Elizabeth Warren
Background: Senior U.S. senator from Massachusetts; previously a Harvard Law School professor of bankruptcy law and adviser to federal oversight programs
Age: 70
Visits to the region this cycle: Four, a Keene State College town hall in April, a packed rally at the Peterborough Town House in July, a return to Keene State in September and a bowling alley rally at Bowling Acres in Peterborough this month
Pod Free or Die bonus: Warren discussed her wealth tax, the war in Afghanistan and why she doesn’t listen to advice about raising money. She returned earlier this month to pick up on the wealth tax
N.H. polling average: 13.3 percent (-6.7 since the November debate)
Professor’s note: “If you’re in the Warren camp, you are concerned, and you’re starting to think perhaps, for the first time in a long time, that your candidate needs to have ‘a moment’ during the debates,” Scala said. “... She’s been stalled for weeks in the polls, and she’s slipped a bit in New Hampshire where she’s kind of outside of the top tier ... so I think it’ll be interesting whether [she and her campaign] resist the urge to try and have ‘a moment,’ and just keeps with business as usual.”
Joe Biden
Background: Former vice president; ran for president in 1988 and 2008 and was the U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973-2009
Age: 77
Visits to the region since this cycle: One, a Keene State rally in late August
Pod Free or Die bonus: Biden gamed out a potential recession, his foreign policy views and how the country has changed since he left the White House
N.H. polling average: 14.3 percent (-3.7 since the November debate)
Professor’s note: “It would be interesting to see if it’s a Biden who’s increasingly confident that he’s weathered the worst of things at this point. He’s seen Kamala Harris, for example — his early debate antagonist — go away. Booker’s gone off the stage. So maybe he’s thinking that he’s perhaps not quite free and clear, but doesn’t feel quite as under siege as he had previously.”
Bernie Sanders
Background: Junior U.S. senator from Vermont, formerly the at-large congressman for Vermont and mayor of Burlington; runner-up in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary; remains an independent but caucuses with the Democrats in the Senate
Age: 78
Visits to the region this cycle: Three, a full-house rally at The Colonial Theatre in Keene in March and another packed rally at the Peterborough Town House in August. One of Sanders’ first events after his heart attack was an October rally at Keene State College
Pod Free or Die bonus: From his campaign suite at the N.H. Democratic Party Convention, Sanders talked about foreign policy and what he wants his legacy to be
N.H. polling average: 19 percent (+3 since the November debate)
Professor’s note: “If I’m Sanders, I’m feeling better about things than if I’m Elizabeth Warren at this point, because we’ve seen a bit of a resurgence post-heart attack. So I’m not sure if he departs much from his usual debate style.”
Amy Klobuchar
Background: The senior U.S. senator from Minnesota, Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney before becoming the first woman elected to one of Minnesota’s Senate seats
Age: 59
Visits to the region this cycle: Five, most recently right after the last debate in an appearance at a Keene State College political science class. She made an April visit to Peterborough’s Waterhouse Restaurant, gave a May address as the keynote speaker of the Cheshire County Democrats’ annual spaghetti dinner in Keene, made an August stop in Greenfield for the Hillsborough County Democrats’ Summer Picnic and participated in a business roundtable followed by a Q&A town hall at Stonewall Farm in Keene
Pod Free or Die bonus: Klobuchar talked about climate change and rural communities, as well as her early career ambitions to become a librarian
N.H. polling average: 2 percent (-2.3 since the November debate)
Professor’s note: “I think we’ve seen Klobuchar grow more and more comfortable on the debate stage and increasingly assertive, so I think we’ll see more of that.”
Tom Steyer
Background: Billionaire investor from California and founder of NextGen America, a nonprofit group pushing for environmental and voting-rights reform
Age: 62
Visits to the region this cycle: None
N.H. polling average: 2.7 percent (-0.7 since the November debate)
Professor’s note: “If you have the money to saturate [the airwaves and social media with ads], you’re gonna see some results. I think saturation is a way to make up for lost time. But ... I’m skeptical that this is any more than steroids. I don’t see any indication of organic growth in terms of his popularity.”
The candidates are listed in the order they will appear, left to right, on-stage in tonight’s debate.