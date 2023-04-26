HINSDALE — The Nature Conservancy plans to purchase and remove the Ashuelot River’s Fiske Mill Dam to allow better fish passage and reduce flood risks.
The nonprofit is in negotiations with the dam's owner, according to Charles DeCurtis, the conservancy's freshwater manager in New Hampshire. Although he said the purchase is nearing completion, the conservancy needs to do more work first to ensure the dam's removal will be beneficial for the area.
Owner Cameron MacLeod declined to comment to The Sentinel.
The Nature Conservancy is a global environmental nonprofit that seeks to protect lands and waters. The organization has done work in 79 countries and territories with direct conservation partners, according to its website. In New Hampshire, the conservancy has protected nearly 300,000 acres and 680 miles of rivers and streams.
DeCurtis said research to make sure this is a sound project must be done in the next six to eight weeks, but he hopes the conservancy can complete it in a shorter time frame.
“It’s a pretty invasive project; you have to go into the stream bed and create a channel and actually remove all the concrete,” he said. “It’s not a long process, but we don’t want to inadvertently, since it was a mill site, do anything that would release anything into the environment without some controls of that to make sure it’s mitigated.”
Upon starting, the project will take three weeks to complete, DeCurtis estimated. The concrete will need to be broken apart and removed in a process he said involves front-end loaders and other impact machines. After, restoration work will have to be done on the stream bed.
The Fiske Mill Dam was built in 1922, and repurposed in 1986 to become a hydropower dam, according to information from the conservancy. It is in disrepair and no longer serving its intended purpose, DeCurtis said.
“It’s a small hydro dam that has very little output … from a power point of view, it really is not contributing much to the grid,” he said.
DeCurtis said he identified issues with certain dams blocking the flow of rivers in the state at the end of his first year with The Nature Conservancy, which was three years ago. He said the Fiske Mill Dam's owner decided to sell it a year and a half ago, which officially put the project on the map for him.
One goal of the project is to help reduce flooding amid frequent weather changes. Removing dams also opens up prime areas for fish to return for spawning, according to DeCurtis. He said eastern brook trout, river herring, American eel and lamprey are among the fish that would benefit because better water flow would return a more normal food web to the river.
The dam is one mile from where the Ashuelot River meets the Connecticut River, and a survey done right before the pandemic found 1,000 lamprey nests in that one-mile stretch, DeCurtis said. Removing the dam would give fish access to the Ashuelot River all the way down to Keene.
This project would also open the possibility for more recreational use of the river by people in canoes or kayaks, DeCurtis said.
After closing on the purchase, The Nature Conservancy will begin the engineering, planning and permit processes. DeCurtis said this should start this summer, allowing the removal to take place next summer or fall.
Both sides of the dam, which are smaller than an acre combined, will hopefully be transferred to the town after the removal is complete, according to DeCurtis. The land could benefit Hinsdale by being added to the park downtown, becoming a public access point to the river, or providing additional parking, he said.
“Whatever they decide to do is going to be the best use of it, as long as it’s not going to be used to build another structure that blocks water flow and free movement of organisms up and down the system,” DeCurtis said. “The goal is to hopefully transfer that to them so they can make good use of it and benefit the town.”
