To better allocate resources and support those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, towns and states nationwide have become “dementia-friendly communities.”
The now widespread effort started in Minnesota. Recognizing the large number of residents with memory loss, state leaders launched a working group in 2009 to identify policies and programs that would better prepare the state to help them.
The group created a set of recommendations in 2011, and a coalition was then formed to implement those calls to action, now known as ACT on Alzheimer’s.
By 2015, dozens of national organizations launched Dementia Friendly America to bring this Minnesota-based movement across the country. In New Hampshire, Portsmouth and Durham are the only cities under this initiative.
Dementia-friendly communities are towns, counties or states where people with dementia are understood and can effectively contribute to community life. This is created through a multi-sectored approach of increased awareness of the disease, new initiatives aimed at inclusion and revised policies to better help those with memory loss.
ACT on Alzheimer’s created a free toolkit for communities to easily replicate this model in their own neighborhood.
The first step, the kit reads, is to convene key leaders in your area, as well as local people who understand dementia. From there, the team can look at what strengths and weaknesses the community has and create a plan to tackle those deficits.
“What happens is otherwise, in a lot of communities, you get three or four people in different groups that all start working on their own thing, so a lot of things get half done,” said Jen Rooney, program developer for ACT on Alzheimer’s.
Community shifts that can help those with dementia range from promoting early diagnosis of the disease within the health care system and offering more memory loss services to establish further awareness of dementia within local government and businesses.
A recent example, Rooney said, is through dentistry. Those with cognitive impairment, like others, can have a lot of anxiety surrounding a dental visit.
“Something as simple as trying to sit in a dental chair, those chairs look weird, and people with dementia get scared about ‘How do I sit in this chair?’ ” Rooney said.
It turns out, she explained, that many dentists are also nervous about treating those with memory loss because they don’t want to mishandle the situation.
ACT on Alzheimer’s created a one-hour training for everyone in the dental industry — whether its dentists, hygienists, receptionists or custodians — so they have the basic skills to help ease those nerves.
Another instance is Giving Voice, a Minneapolis/St. Paul choir that actively encourages those with dementia to join.
Rooney said these seemingly small changes make a world of difference for those with memory loss. They also can provide a cultural shift that improves the quality of life for all community residents.
And regardless of an area’s circumstances, she said a dementia-friendly community can be implemented anywhere.
“The population of a community doesn’t matter,” she said, “the steps are always the same.”
To learn more about dementia-friendly communities, visit Dementia Friendly America’s website at www.dfamerica.org