The National Guard may be in Keene this weekend to assess the potential for setting up a “flexible community space” to address needs as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
In a video Saturday morning, Mayor George S. Hansel explained that similar steps were taken in Manchester last weekend, where a Southern New Hampshire University gym was filled with beds for up to 250 overflow patients from city hospitals.
Hansel said a flex space in Keene could add to the capacity for sick patients, if needed, or “house members of our homeless population that need that assistance.”
In an interview this afternoon, he said no details have been finalized as to whether such a space will, in fact, be needed in Keene, where it would be located or what its use might be.