NASHUA — Four patients have now undergone convalescent plasma transfusions at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center as part of a national clinical trial to collect information on aiding coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in their recovery.
Chief Medical Officer at Southern Dr. Timothy Scherer said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has come up with an emergency authorization for investigational new drugs, which is what convalescent plasma falls under. That has been a technique used for illnesses going back over 100 years. According to information from the Mayo Clinic, individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the disease in their blood, or convalescent plasma. Scherer said that basically those antibodies are taken from one person who has recovered and given to another person who is actively ill and needs help.
“We’re hopeful and we’re doing everything that we can for our patients who are here who receive this and hoping that it does aid their recovery to be able to breath on their own without supplemental oxygen, and be able to go home and be with their loved ones,” Scherer said.
SolutionHealth is the parent company of Nashua’s Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Manchester’s Elliot Health System. Scherer said that both hospitals enrolled at the same time for this national clinical trial being run by the Mayo Clinic on April 15 and have begun working with the American Red Cross and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center who collect donations in Lebanon, NH and then distribute the plasma to hospitals.
“It’s good that we can try to have something administered to patients to help them recover, it’s good that we’re contributing data to a larger pool of data to understand the effects of convalescent plasma on COVID-19 and it’s nice that we’re coming together as a community to try an rally around getting plasma for patients,” Scherer said.
Scherer said the first infusion administered at Southern was on April 23. To date, four individuals have undergone this treatment at Southern and two at Elliot.
He said in total there are 2,119 sites, 4,758 physicians and 10,793 patients participating — with about 6,000 people nationwide who have now received plasma.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is also participating in COVID-19 treatment research by evaluating the use of plasma rich in antibodies. The DHMC program is making plasma collection, processing and access to treatment easier for patients with support from the FDA and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and with the Mayo Clinic serving as the Institutional Review Board.
“Treatments with convalescent plasma, or plasma from patients who have recovered from a disease, date back to the Spanish Flu of 1918,” stated Zbigniew Szczepiorkowski in a release — who, along with Richard Zuckerman serves as the project’s principal investigator.
“Reports suggest that treatment using convalescent plasma, which likely contains SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, could be a viable and safe option that may alter the course of COVID-19 in patients with severe disease and few alternatives,” stated Zuckerman in that release.
Additionally, the release cites studies indicating that recovery from COVID-19 might be faster with convalescent plasma treatment. The release states that initial data is indicating that patients with severe disease improve after one 200 milliliter dose.
While medical professionals continue studying if convalescent plasma treatment can speed up recovery from COVID-19, DHMC is leveraging its Transfusion Medicine Service and patient population to provide convalescent plasma treatment and to contribute to national research as well. People interested in being evaluated for donation who are over age 18 and who have recovered from COVID-19 should call 653-3775 or email DHMC.Blood.Program@hitchcock.org. Participants should be prepared to provide the data of their last symptoms and donors who have confirmed COVID-19 testing or a presumptive diagnosis from a physician will be eligible to provide a donation — although after they have been symptom free for at least 28 days. Once accepted to participate in the program, survivors of COVID-19 will have their blood drawn in Lebanon, NH.
According to a release, “A single blood draw can provide plasma for up to two patients, as well as samples for research, including the development of a test at DHMC to measure COVID-19 antibody levels. This test can then be used to evaluate immune status and exposure history.”