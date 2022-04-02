The N.H. House approved a marijuana-legalization bill on Thursday, but the closeness of the vote raises questions about its chances for success in the Senate.
Opponents of the legislation object to the unique system it would create for cannabis sales — state-run stores operated by the N.H. Liquor Commission. They also were critical of the bill’s prohibition on the general sale of marijuana edibles in those stores.
Backers say House Bill 1598 is New Hampshire’s best chance for ending marijuana-possession arrests and for allowing recreational use of the drug for those 21 and over as surrounding states have done.
The House first approved House Bill 1598 by a vote of 235-119 on Feb. 16. Since the measure involves state money, it was then sent to the House Ways and Means Committee. On Thursday, the House passed it by only 13 votes, 169-156.
Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, supported the bill the first time it came up but decided to oppose it in the latest vote.
“It just felt to me like it was not thought out,” he said in an interview Friday. “There was not a consensus. It was a problematic bill that I don’t think will generate support in the Senate and with the governor.”
He said he knew when he initially supported the bill that it would be vetted closely in the Ways and Means Committee and that he would have an opportunity for further reflection.
Under the bill, New Hampshire would set up the nation’s first state-owned and operated monopoly for cannabis, which would be produced in-state by private growers.
A total of $4.6 million would be allocated to the liquor commission to open the first few state-run cannabis stores, which would produce revenue to open future stores and to pay back the initial investment.
Half of an estimated $30 million in net revenue from cannabis sales would be used to reduce state education taxes paid by property owners. Another 30 percent would help pay off debt accumulated by the N.H. Retirement System.
Other money would go to drug-cessation programs, police training and childhood mental health programs.
In the House debate Thursday, Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, acknowledged those concerned about the proposed state-run system for selling marijuana, but said the bill represents the best current way to legalize the drug.
“Do I like the state involved in this here? Hell no, I don’t,” he said. “But you want to know something? You got no choice. Either you want marijuana or you don’t. You can’t have the whole pie. We have to take a little piece at a time.”
N.H. Rep. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, urged lawmakers to vote for the bill.
“This is a win across the board for all the citizens of New Hampshire,” he said.
The prime sponsor of the bill is Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem.