CLAREMONT — The N.H. Attorney General’s Office released Monday the names of the six police officers involved in a fatal shooting in Claremont last month.
The incident occurred on March 31, when several members of the N.H. State Police S.W.A.T. Team, along with Claremont police, responded to a call of a man barricaded at 247 Sullivan St., according to a news release from the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
Gunfire was exchanged between the male — Jeffrey Ely, 40 — and the troopers, the release says.
An autopsy determined Ely died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, neck, upper and lower extremities and torso. His death is considered a homicide, according to the release.
Friends say Ely suffered from mental health issues, according to reports by the Valley News of Lebanon.
Police who were determined to have discharged their firearms during the incident are Trooper Nicholas Cyr, Trooper Stegan Czyzowski, Sgt. Gary Ingham, Trooper Shane Larkin, Trooper William Nelson and Trooper Noah Sanctuary.
Neilsen and Sanctuary — prior to joining the state police force — worked for local police departments, the release says.
Neilsen worked as a Claremont police officer from 2010 to 2012. Sanctuary worked with the Chesterfield Police Department from 2008 to 2013, as well as the Walpole Police Department from 2013 to 2016.
Further details on the incident are still under investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.