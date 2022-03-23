A bill set to be considered by the N.H. Senate on Thursday would alter procedures for handling ballots cast by people who come to the polls without proof of their qualifications to vote.
Currently and under Senate Bill 418, these people sign an affidavit attesting that they are qualified, they are allowed to vote and their ballots are tallied.
But, under the bill, these votes would be subtracted later if voters don’t prove their qualifications by sending in a letter within 10 days with a copy of their driver’s license or other documentation.
Republican proponents say the legislation is vital for ensuring election integrity, especially since some New Hampshire elections are decided by tight margins. Democratic opponents say it’s unnecessary and amounts to voter suppression.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said in an interview Wednesday the Senate has the ability to delay action on the bill and ask the N.H. Supreme Court about its legality.
The state Constitution requires votes to be counted on election day and is silent on the concept of subtracting some votes later.
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, who is on the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, said in an interview Wednesday the bill would be hard on some older people, among others, and seeks to solve a problem that doesn’t really exist.
“There’s this ongoing narrative that we have all of this voter fraud in New Hampshire, but nobody can point to any actual instances,” said Weber, whose district also includes Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Westmoreland.
Some voting regulations adopted in the name of solving fraud are in reality political attempts to keep certain people away from the polls, she said.
“They burden elderly people, they burden poor people, they tend to burden marginalized people and they make it much more difficult to vote for anybody who is in an already-marginalized population, so what we’re doing is disenfranchising them,” Weber said.
For example, some elderly people gave up their driver’s license years ago and would find it difficult to make copies of voter qualifications and mail it in, she said. Weber also said some younger people, including college students, might not have ready access to such documentation, and homeless people would have similar problems.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, the prime sponsor of SB 418, said the bill would close a loophole that lets the votes of unqualified people count in certified election results.
“In the current system, all they have to do is sign a piece of paper and the vote counts, the outcome of the election is determined and even if it was fraudulent, too bad,” Giuda said. “That’s the problem we’re trying to solve.
“Just signing a document, that’s not good enough anymore because the sophistication of fraud, the sophistication of criminality, it just begs the question. We’re fools if we take at face value someone who doesn’t produce the documents they are supposed to.”
It is already illegal to provide false information on the voter affidavit, but Giuda said that doesn't stop some people from doing so.
The goal is not to disenfranchise anybody, but to ensure that those who are exercising the right to vote are qualified to do so, he said. Voters must be at least 18, must be a U.S. citizen and must be domiciled in the town or ward where they are casting their ballots.
Under SB 418, those who want to vote and don’t have documentation to show they are qualified fill out the affidavit and then would be given a packet that describes the documentation they need to provide.
They are to mail copies of this documentation in a prepaid overnight delivery envelope that is included in the packet and is pre-addressed to the N.H. Secretary of State’s office.
Under the current system, that office sends out a verification letter to people who sign affidavits on election day attesting that they are qualified to vote.
In the 2020 election, a total of 2,859 letters were sent to addresses provided by these people. A total of 186 came back as undeliverable, and 141 of those cases were resolved after further review, leaving 45 cases still pending, Scanlan said.
He said he has confidence in New Hampshire elections, but understands some people do not feel this way and that it is important to address their concerns.
The attorney general’s office investigates cases of voter fraud, but prosecutions are rare. Last year, the office reported that one person was convicted for wrongful voting out of the more than 800,000 people who voted in the 2020 general election.
The Senate session begins Thursday at 9 a.m. in the N.H. Statehouse in Concord. The public can attend or watch a livestream, with a link available at http://gencourt.state.nh.us/.