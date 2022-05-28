We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
CONCORD — The N.H. Division of Travel and Tourism Development reported that the fall 2021 tourism season brought 4.3 million visitors into the state, an increase of 38 percent over 2019, which had been the year with the largest number of visitors to that point.
Visitors spent nearly $2 billion, an increase of 65 percent from 2019. Overall for fall, winter and summer of 2021, New Hampshire saw a 43 percent increase in visitation and 35 percent increase in spending over pre-pandemic levels.
In the Merrimack Valley, which includes Manchester, there was a 49 percent increase in spending and a 32.2 percent increase in overnight visitors to the area during the 2021 fall season, according to Lauren Getts, director of marketing and communications for the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.
“Tourism is critical to the economic growth of the State of New Hampshire’s economy. Beyond creating jobs and business opportunities, a strong tourism industry also helps to build infrastructure, provide more community resources, and aids in the preservation and education around the beautiful natural resources of the Granite State,” Getts said. “While (the fall 2021 increases) may appear obvious at first glance, as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re equivalent to $577.2 million in spending and 990,000 visitors – numbers that are significantly higher than any previous year, in over a decade.”
