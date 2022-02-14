CONCORD — State officials are warning of a so-called "fake check scam" in which New Hampshire residents have received fake Medicaid checks and were asked to refund the scammer some of that money.
On multiple occasions, scammers have sent checks listing a "Bureau of Finance" at the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services as the payor, Attorney General John M. Formella and DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said in a recent news release.
One of the recipients got a fake check from someone to whom they were selling an item via the online marketplace Craigslist, they announced. The scammer then emailed the recipient instructing him to deposit the fraudulent check into his bank account and to wait for more details on how "to remit certain funds" back to the scammer, according to the news release.
At least one of the fake Medicaid checks claimed to be worth $3,300, Formella and Shibinette said.
Fake check scams are often conducted via online transaction sites, like Craigslist, in which a fraudulent buyer sends a phony check to the seller that's worth more than the amount they agreed upon for their transaction, the release states. The scammer then instructs the seller to deposit the fake check and refund them the difference.
When the check doesn't clear, the seller has lost both their money and their item in the transaction, the state officials said.
DHHS does not send payment checks to people enrolled in Medicaid, according to Shibinette. Only providers enrolled in the state's Medicaid program receive those payments, she said.
Shibinette and Formella warn that in fake check scams, the fraudulent buyer often offers to pay only by check and refuses to use any secure online payment method. The scammer then sends a check from an unfamiliar source, such as a government agency or business, with a purported value of more than the agreed-upon purchase price.
Anyone who has lost money or property in a fake check scam is encouraged to call their local police department and the N.H. Consumer Protection Hotline at 603-271-3641. Fraudulent checks that are received by mail should be reported to the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office at www.uspis.gov/report.