The Republican-controlled N.H. House passed a bill in a partisan vote Tuesday to prohibit state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun laws.
HB 1178, which was approved, 190-147, and now goes to the Senate was opposed by most of the Cheshire County delegation and nearly all Democrats. Opponents said it would undermine law enforcement.
No Republican voted against the measure. Local GOP members who voted for it included Reps. Jennifer Rhodes of Winchester and James Qualey and Matthew Santonastaso, both of Rindge, Steven Smith of Charlestown and Jim Creighton of Antrim.
Proponents said it was necessary in order to ward off expected federal attempts to bolster gun regulations.
Speaking in favor of the measure, Rep. Bob Lynn, R-Windham, said it would protect the constitutional right to bear arms.
“The present administration in Washington regards the Second Amendment as a pesky nuisance that it would repeal in a heartbeat if it had the power to do so,” Lynn said.
“It has set about a course of regulatory and legislative proposals, the aim of which is to effectively emasculate the Second Amendment through the strategy of death by a thousand cuts.”
President Joe Biden said in his March 1 State of the Union address that he wants to crack down on gun trafficking and unmarked “ghost” guns that are sold as kits and can’t be traced. He also called for universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons with high-capacity magazines, saying, “You think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests?”
Rep. David Muse, D-Portsmouth, argued against HB 1178, saying supporters were trying to “score political points.”
He said the measure would harm cooperation between state and federal law enforcement.
“The result is easy to predict — more guns winding up in the hands of more dangerous criminals,” he said. “HB 1178 is not about protecting gun rights. Our state and federal constitutions already do a pretty good job of that.”
Passage of this bill comes amid a wave of pro-gun legislation winning support in the Republican-controlled House.
Also on Tuesday, the House rejected HB 1668, which would have required a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale, and HB 1096, which would have prohibited openly carrying or displaying a deadly weapon within 100 feet of a polling place.
Last week, it rejected HB 1151, which would have prevented displaying a deadly weapon at a rally or demonstration, while passing HB 1636 to allow loaded weapons to be carried on off-highway recreational vehicles or snowmobiles.
On Feb. 16, the House approved HB 1052 to allow a semi-automatic rifle to be used in hunting, while rejecting HB 1310, which would have prohibited the discharge of a firearm in the direction of a building, livestock, or pets.