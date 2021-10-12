A group of state lawmakers charged with redrawing some of New Hampshire’s legislative districts will meet in Keene tonight to hear public feedback on that task.
The N.H. House Special Committee on Redistricting will meet at 6 p.m. at County Hall on Court Street, according to a news release. The committee is also scheduled to hold public-input sessions Wednesday in Claremont and Thursday in North Conway.
A bipartisan panel of 15 state representatives, the redistricting committee is responsible for drafting the boundaries of New Hampshire’s 400 House seats and two congressional districts, using population data from the 2020 Census. Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, the committee’s vice chairman, and Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, are the two Monadnock Region lawmakers on the panel, which includes eight Republicans and seven Democrats.
Public comments can be made in-person tonight or emailed to the redistricting committee at HouseSpecialCommitteeOnRedistricting@leg.state.nh.us. The public-input sessions will be streamed live on the committee’s YouTube channel.
A N.H. state Senate committee will redraw the state’s 24 Senate districts and five Executive Council districts. That committee comprises two Republicans and one Democrat.
Both redistricting committees must submit their plans to Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, for his approval.
Republicans have control of the N.H. House, Senate and Executive Council after winning majorities in each last year, while Democrats represent both of New Hampshire’s congressional districts.