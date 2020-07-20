As coronavirus cases continue to grow in most U.S. states, New Hampshire — like its neighbors Vermont and Maine — has succeeded in flattening the curve, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The virus continues to take a toll in the Granite State, however.
Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the state, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
“As New Hampshire businesses re-open under new guidance, it is critical that people continue to take precautions to avoid a sudden spike in cases,” Jake Leon, spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email. “We are seeing numbers increase in states that have reopened, which highlights the importance of everyone continuing to practice social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing.”
The state health department reported 44 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the weekend. That number is down significantly from the state’s peak of 124 in early May. According to Johns Hopkins data, New Hampshire reached its peak on May 2.
The weekend’s new cases bring New Hampshire’s cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases since reporting began in March to 6,203. About 85 percent of those diagnosed — 5,251 — have recovered.
The state also announced three deaths over the weekend related to the novel coronavirus: two female residents of Hillsborough County and one male resident of Belknap County. All were at least 60 years old, according to state health officials. This brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 398.
Cheshire County picked up two more cases over the weekend, Sullivan County one new case and Hillsborough County, outside the cities of Manchester and Nashua, four new cases.
Three of the state’s newly identified cases have been hospitalized. Ten of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
While several of the cases remain under investigation, the state says, of those with complete information, six are under age 18. The remainder are adults.
The state has 554 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday’s reporting, 17 of which required hospitalization. Most of the active cases (311) live in Hillsborough County.
Cheshire County has 11 active cases, according to the state, and Sullivan, seven.
Of the new cases, the state says, most have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled to domestic or international locations.
The U.S. leads the world in the total number of reported coronavirus cases and related deaths. The U.S. has confirmed 3.7 million cases and 140,000 COVID-19 related deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins, more than any other country.