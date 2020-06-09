Dozens of Monadnock Region nonprofit organizations are participating in N.H. Gives, an annual 24-hour fundraising event that kicks off this evening.
An initiative of the N.H. Center for Nonprofits, the goal of N.H. Gives is to collect as many donations as possible for charitable organizations in the state, according to the event's website. The campaign will run from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The N.H. Charitable Foundation will match gifts up to $1,000 from a $250,000 pool.
Now in its fifth year, the fundraiser takes place every June. Since its debut in 2016, the campaign has raised nearly $1.5 million for nonprofit organizations across New Hampshire.
This year's event is taking place just as the economy begins to rebound from a recession brought on by closures related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Numerous causes are signed up for the fundraiser, including many in Keene and neighboring communities. Participating organizations are all verified 501(c)(3) charitable operations that are either headquartered or provide services in New Hampshire.
Among area organizations seeking support is the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which is is asking for donors' help in one of two ways: either by making a contribution toward operating costs — to keep the lights on and employees working — or by donating to the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility, which is at the organization's facility in Keene.
According to its website, the center's mission is to inspire action in support of social responsibility and human rights.
Also participating are the Community Volunteer Transportation Co. in Peterborough; the Keene Senior Center; the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock; the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey; and more.
People can see a full list of participating organizations, or make a donation, at www.nhgives.org.