The Young Student Center at Keene State College, shown here last October, is one of two Elm City sites scheduled to host on Monday a card bearing messages of support for people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. People will be able to sign the card, organized by a Hampton Falls family, at Keene State from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and also at the Keene Recreation Center from 1 to 2 p.m.
Area residents will have two opportunities in the Elm City on Monday to share messages of support for people impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine by signing an eight-foot-tall card organized by a Hampton Falls family.
The "New Hampshire Card for Ukraine" is scheduled to be on the first floor of the Young Student Center at Keene State College from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the college. The card — a project of the Conant family, who ten years ago sent a similar card of support to the community affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. — is also slated to be at the Keene Recreation Center from 1 to 2 p.m.
“The images of this war are haunting, and it's easy to feel helpless,” Jim Conant of Hamton Falls said in the release. “There are several ways to show support to the people of Ukraine, and one way our family is showing our support — and the support of the people of New Hampshire — is with this giant card.”
The Russian military invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has left countless civilians and servicemembers dead, cities destroyed, and has pushed millions to flee the country, according to media reports.
Anyone coming to Keene State to sign the card can park in the Commuter Lot at 24 Madison St., according to the release.
The card will tour the Granite State through the week of April 4, according to a separate news release from the Conant family, with additional stops planned for Concord, Portsmouth and Conway.