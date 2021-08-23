In addition to numerous trees/wires/transformer calls Sunday, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22, including the following:
Friday
4:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 61 Cross St., service call.
7:52 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 776 Route 63, trees/wires/transformer.
7:54 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 37 Mountain Road, trees/wires/transformer.
8:02 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Peterborough St., fire alarm.
9:09 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 64 Old Dublin Road, trees/wires/transformer.
10:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.
11:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire alarm.
12:42 p.m., Walpole Fire department to 6 Applewood Lane, service call.
3:31 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 10 Onset Road, fire alarm.
3:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 419 Winchester St., vehicle crash, a pedestrian was transported to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.
4:25 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Interstate 91 South, brush/smoke investigation.
5:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 191 West St., service call.
6:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
6:44 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 80 Friedsam Drive, trees/wires/transformer.
8:22 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Carroll Street., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Armory St., fire alarm.
6:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 High St., fire alarm.
7:31 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 99 Main St., fire alarm.
10:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
10:07 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Old Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:55 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
12:21 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 30 Main St., assisting another agency.
12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Optical Avenue, vehicle crash, no crash found upon arrival.
1:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
3:59 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:06 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 51 Cider Mill Road, fire alarm.
8:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
11:36 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
Sunday
9:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
1:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Timberpond Drive, service call.
3:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 23 Grove St., fire alarm.
3:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 583 Sawyer’s Crossing Road, gas call.
3:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 492 Main St., fuel spill.
3:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 193 Elm St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 412 Eaton Road, fire alarm.
9:18 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 36 Sargent Camp Road, fire alarm.
10:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 68 Warwick Road, fire alarm.