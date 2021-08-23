In addition to numerous trees/wires/transformer calls Sunday, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22, including the following:

Friday

4:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 61 Cross St., service call.

7:52 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 776 Route 63, trees/wires/transformer.

7:54 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 37 Mountain Road, trees/wires/transformer.

8:02 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Peterborough St., fire alarm.

9:09 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 64 Old Dublin Road, trees/wires/transformer.

10:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.

11:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., fire alarm.

12:42 p.m., Walpole Fire department to 6 Applewood Lane, service call.

3:31 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 10 Onset Road, fire alarm.

3:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 419 Winchester St., vehicle crash, a pedestrian was transported to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

4:25 p.m., Westminster Fire Department to Interstate 91 South, brush/smoke investigation.

5:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

5:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 191 West St., service call.

6:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

6:44 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 80 Friedsam Drive, trees/wires/transformer.

8:22 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, fire alarm.

Saturday

12:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Carroll Street., vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Armory St., fire alarm.

6:50 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 High St., fire alarm.

7:31 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 99 Main St., fire alarm.

10:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

10:07 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Old Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.

11:55 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.

12:21 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 30 Main St., assisting another agency.

12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Optical Avenue, vehicle crash, no crash found upon arrival.

1:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.

3:59 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:06 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 51 Cider Mill Road, fire alarm.

8:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.

11:36 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 580 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.

Sunday

9:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.

1:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Timberpond Drive, service call.

3:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 23 Grove St., fire alarm.

3:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 583 Sawyer’s Crossing Road, gas call.

3:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 492 Main St., fuel spill.

3:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.

6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 193 Elm St., brush/smoke investigation.

7:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 412 Eaton Road, fire alarm.

9:18 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 36 Sargent Camp Road, fire alarm.

10:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 68 Warwick Road, fire alarm.