Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Dec. 14, including the following:

6:41 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 222 Shedd Hill Road, fire alarm.

9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., fire alarm.

10:07 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 748 Route 123, brush/smoke investigation.

12:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 103 Grove St., fire alarm.

3:00 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

3:58 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 374 Union St., service call.

4:13 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, gasoline leaking from vehicle.

5:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 107 Liberty Lane, fire alarm.

5:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.

11:05 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

