A dispatcher for Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid faces felony domestic violence charges for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend over the course of their four-year relationship.
Colby A. Howard, 21, of Spofford, was indicted last week by a Cheshire County grand jury on three counts of second-degree assault, a class B felony. Prior to the indictment, Howard was arrested on the charges in August, and released on personal recognizance bail. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to information provided by the court.
“Mr. Howard looks forward to resolving these charges in court in a way that’s respectful to everyone involved,” said his attorney, Richard Guerriero.
The woman came forward to police in August, and told authorities that Howard hit and choked her numerous times throughout their relationship, according to the affidavit in the case, written by N.H. State Police Trooper Kevin Pratt. The woman told police that the alleged abuse escalated last summer, which led her to report Howard to law enforcement.
During an incident last July, she told police, Howard hit her in the stomach and choked her with a pair of pajama pants, as well as with his hands, Pratt wrote. According to the affidavit, the woman said she was unable to breathe for about 20 seconds during this, and she feared she would lose consciousness.
Howard works part-time as a dispatcher at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene, according to Chief Joe Sangermano. Howard, who joined Mutual Aid about three years ago, also works full-time for the dispatch center outfitting emergency vehicles with equipment, Sangermano said Friday.
The N.H. Union Leader reported that Howard is also a volunteer firefighter in Spofford. The Spofford fire chief could not immediately be reached for comment Friday, but Howard’s Facebook page contains images of what appear to be him in Spofford Fire gear.