As the month-long fast-observance and Ramadan festivities neared conclusion, Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr Friday.
Mohammad Saleh, a long-time resident of Keene, recounted his early memories of celebrating Eid in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
“It was the happiest of months, especially for children because the schools were closed. And you have so much food, whether you fast or not. Young or elder, everyone woke up before the sun was up to have Sehri [morning feast]. Then you have special food, [a] celebratory meal at the end of the day,” Saleh said.
Keene is home to almost 40 Muslim residents (10 to 12 families) from various ethnic backgrounds, according to Saleh. The Sentinel spoke to some of them about the significance of Ramadan, festivities associated with Eid and how Muslims navigate their identities in a community that is predominantly white.
The meaning of Ramadan
Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, is a holy month for Muslims all over the world. Muslims believe that this is the month when the holy book, the Quran, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. During Ramadan, healthy adult Muslims observe a “no-food” and” no-water” fast from dawn to dusk, donate to charity, spread the message of goodwill and consciously dedicate more time for friends and family.
“You cannot say bad words when you are fasting. This year we started fasting around 5 a.m. We break our fasts at 7:30 p.m.,” Dr. Maryam Gul, a nephrologist at Cheshire Medical Center, said last week.
Eid al-Fitr is the last day of this holy month, which Muslims mark by breaking their fasts with Iftar — an elaborate meal shared with loved ones every evening during Ramadan. On Eid al-Fitr, Iftar is done after the sighting of a crescent moon in the sky. Most Muslims mark the morning of Eid by praying and wishing each other “Eid Mubarak” [“Blessed Eid”], and then wait until sunset to sight the moon. Since Eid commences the moment the moon is spotted, it occurs at different times in different places.
“The morning of Eid starts off with a cultural dessert, which is made with vermicelli and milk,” Gul, who lives in Keene, said. Originally from Pakistan, Gul has fond memories of the hustle and bustle— last-minute food preparations, last-minute cleaning up and decorations — in her house the day before Eid.
“The other special thing that girls look forward to is having henna or mehendi on your hands and having bangles. So bangles and henna are [a] very, very important cultural, traditional part of the community of Pakistani-Indian origin,” she said. South Asian women have been adorning themselves with bangles and henna to mark festive occasions since ancient times.
The diversity within Islam
“Islam is not a monolith,” Saleh said.
There are almost 2 billion Muslims worldwide, and while they share the core tenets of Islam, articles of faith and beliefs, they may have cultural variations. Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world, and more than 20 countries across multiple continents recognize it as their state religion. In the U.S., there were 3.45 million Muslims in 2017, and nearly three-quarters of them were immigrants or children of immigrants, according to the Pew Research Center.
Within Islam, there are multiple sects — Shia and Sunni being the most common — that also have variations in Eid celebrations.
Under the five pillars of Islam, all sects are required to pray five times a day, but for Keene residents, the lack of a mosque presents a problem.
Muslims in Keene rent a place to congregate every week for Jummah, the Friday congregational prayer.
“One thing which we miss here is a mosque. We could not build a small mosque here because of the maintenance and dedication it requires,” said Hafiz Sheikh, director, applications development and business intelligence at C&S Wholesale Grocers.
Without a communal space to pray, many local residents end up going to Springfield, Mass., for a bigger Eid congregation, and to mingle with other Muslim communities, Saleh said.
“Some of us have more time so they can drive to Concord. There is a mosque in Manchester where they drive,” Saleh said.
“Because the population is small, the opportunities are also limited for Muslims to fully celebrate their culture and heritage,” he said. “But it’s getting better as more people are joining the community.”
Eid under-recognized in New Hampshire
When Gul started working in New Hampshire in 2017, she said her patients would find it “interesting” to see someone like her, since she wears a headscarf, which many Muslim women consider an essential part of their identities. But over time, she said, things have become better for Muslims.
“I don’t know ‘why now?’ but I think times are changing and people are becoming more accepting, and there’s more curiosity and more diversity just happening in general around the area,” Gul said.
But she still feels Muslims deserve more recognition in Keene and in New Hampshire.
While many cities and school districts in states including New York, New Jersey and Florida observe Eid as a holiday, it is not federally recognized. Keene has not extended any such official recognition to Eid or other Muslim holidays.
Gul said her 9-year-old daughter Zenya has tried to fast in school, and has a supportive teacher.
“But there are older kids who fast throughout the month, and we need to make schools aware of that too,” Gul added.
To spend ample time with family on Eid, Keene residents have to take time off from work or request employers make special accommodations for them, especially for those who fast.
“There is no time for Eid festival here. [Employers] allow you to go out or give you [a] couple hours to pray,” said Sheikh, who is originally from Rajasthan, India.
Gul said she appreciates her supervisor letting her adjust her schedule or cut back hours to facilitate long fasting hours.
“We go around with our daily routines and normal days,” she said. “We do it for the sake of God.”
Despite being a miniscule percentage of Keene’s population, Muslim residents who spoke with The Sentinel said they feel “welcomed” and a part of the community.
“Being a Muslim I don’t see any challenge here. They welcome things. We have done prayers at the center in Keene, to tell people what Islam is about,” Sheikh said.
Last weekend, Gul organized a Ramadan storytelling event at the Keene Public Library where she read the children’s book “The Month That Makes The Year,” which tells the story of Ramadan through the eyes of a Muslim child. At the event, Gul talked about the significance of Ramadan, shared experiences with fasting and took questions from the audience. She also held a craft session for kids and had them create Ramadan décor and practice applying henna.
“We talk about diversity so much,” Gul said. “People need to know that there are different people who live here.”
