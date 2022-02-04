Voters in multiple Monadnock Region communities will get the chance Saturday to amend budget proposals and warrants before voting them up or down at the polls in March.
Deliberative sessions are scheduled for the Keene School District, Monadnock Regional School District, Winchester town and school district, Alstead, Rindge and Charlestown. As of Thursday afternoon, officials with each town and school district said they are moving forward with these meetings as scheduled, despite the winter storm that’s hitting New Hampshire Friday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures Saturday morning.
The Winchester School District meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Winchester School gym. The town deliberative session is set to follow at 11 a.m. in the same location.
Alstead voters will gather for their town deliberative session at 10 a.m. at Town Hall. In Rindge, the deliberative session is set for 9 a.m. at Rindge Memorial School. And the Charlestown deliberative session is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Charlestown Middle School.
Following the deliberative sessions, residents in these communities will vote on the warrants at the polls on Tuesday, March 8, when they will also elect town and school district officials.