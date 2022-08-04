With temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s Thursday, multiple cooling centers are open throughout the Elm City for people who need an air-conditioned place during the day, according to a notice from the city.
In addition to the city’s pools at Robin Hood and Wheelock parks, cooling centers are open to the public at the Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St.; Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road; Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 161 Main St.; and St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St.
The library is open Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to its website. The Y is open Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to noon, according to its site. The notice from the city says Our Lady of Mercy is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and St. James from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The city’s notice, posted on its website, also urges people to take steps to prevent heat-related injury, including using air conditioners or spending time in air-conditioned locations, staying out of the sun, limiting outdoor activity and staying hydrated.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire Monadnock Region from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. High humidity could push the heat index near 100. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, the NWS forecasts, with a chance of rain continuing through most of the weekend, when temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s and low 90s during the day, and around 70 overnight.
