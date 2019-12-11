Keene police are investigating graffiti that has appeared on multiple downtown businesses this week.
Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said he is aware of multiple businesses on Central Square and Main Street that were vandalized. He did not have any update to report as of Wednesday morning.
Downtown business owner Dorrie Masten posted dozens of photos of the graffiti on Facebook Tuesday, saying she had identified at least 20 businesses or government offices that have been tagged, including the Jennie B. Powers Walldogs mural on Eagle Court.
Tenney was not immediately able to confirm that number, but said he knew of vandalism at a handful of spaces owned by Masten around Central Square and at least four businesses on Main Street or Gilbo Avenue.