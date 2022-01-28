A draft of Keene’s infrastructure priorities for the next several years proposes adding a large parking structure downtown, which city staff say is needed to accommodate a growing number of residents and visitors.
Construction on the multi-story garage, estimated at $10.9 million for 400 parking spaces, wouldn’t begin for at least another four years, Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said this week.
First, he said, a study would be done to evaluate the need for more parking downtown. Blomquist said the recent expansion of live-entertainment venues in that area, coupled with new zoning rules that could increase the use of downtown spaces, means there’s likely to be greater demand.
“This discussion has ebbed and flowed over the years,” he said of adding more parking. “I think now, with the focus on economic development [and] how the downtown is changing … all that has sort of re-spurred the conversation.”
Plans for the garage are included in a draft version of Keene’s next Capital Improvement Program, which covers all large-scale infrastructure plans through mid-2029.
City councilors began their every-other-year review of the document earlier this month, and a number of public hearings on its specific proposals are set for the coming weeks. The council, which can amend a project’s anticipated timeline or funding sources, is scheduled for a final vote on the CIP at its March 17 meeting.
The capital spending plan, which covers nearly 100 projects, reflects the needs of various city departments but does not allocate funding for them, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon. Each proposal would need financing through Keene’s annual municipal budget, Dragon told the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee on Thursday night.
“The closer we get to creating a plan that provides for stable capital investments year after year, the more predictable the impact of our infrastructure investments will be on our budget,” she said.
Dragon said the CIP is meant to balance “investment in the city’s infrastructure and affordability in the city’s budget.”
In addition to the downtown parking structure, the plans call for a new path connecting Marlboro Street to the Cheshire Rail Trail, upgrades at Robin Hood Park and a reconstruction of West Street.
But the big-ticket item is the parking garage, which Blomquist, who also serves as assistant city manager, said has been a topic of conversation for close to two decades.
That idea has gained steam since Keene enacted a new land-use code last year, he said, because those rules encourage mixed-use development downtown, meaning the area could get heavier foot traffic. Under the zoning overhaul, Blomquist noted, businesses and apartment buildings are no longer required to provide parking for all of their clients and tenants — adding to the need for expanded municipal parking.
The soon-to-reopen Colonial Center for the Performing Arts and its new Commercial Street venue, Showroom, will also attract people — and their vehicles — from outside the city, he said.
“All those things bubbled up for … looking at a potential parking structure,” he said.
Blomquist said Friday that city staff will evaluate how many new spaces are needed and when demand might peak, with residents expected to use the spots overnight and visitors in the daytime or evening.
The study will also consider possible locations for the multi-story garage, he said. The most likely candidates are two existing lots on Gilbo Avenue, near Lindy’s Diner and School Street, respectively, and the municipal lot on Commercial Street, according to Blomquist.
It remains unclear how that structure might be financed, he said, adding that Keene might be able to attract federal dollars from the infrastructure package Congress passed last year. As for whether the city might tap its general fund or rely on municipal bonds for the project, he said there are “multiple ways to skin a cat.”
Also included in the draft CIP are plans to connect Marlboro Street and the Cheshire Rail Trail via a new path along Bartholomew Court, near Keene Ice.
That project is part of a larger initiative meant to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety on Marlboro Street, according to Andy Bohannon, the city’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities director. The work, scheduled for later this year, would involve repaving the road between Main Street and Eastern Avenue, installing flashing crosswalk signs, renovating its sidewalks and adding bike lanes.
Keene was previously awarded a federal grant for the bulk of the $1.1 million Marlboro Street project, with the city responsible for covering 20 percent of the cost, Bohannon told the council’s FOP Committee on Thursday night.
“I think when that project is done, anybody who travels Marlboro Street will be very happy,” he said.
Municipal staff have also proposed extensive upgrades to Robin Hood Park beyond replacing the pool, as outlined in the city’s current CIP.
Other aspects of the park also require attention, Bohannon told city councilors, including playground bathrooms that need to be replaced and tennis courts that may be relocated to avoid frequent flooding problems. An amphitheater at the site is essentially useless due to the lack of parking, he added.
Keene will hold public-input sessions on the future of Robin Hood Park, according to Bohannon, who said many communities have replaced their municipal pools with interactive water features known as splash pads.
“I’m not saying that would happen here in Keene,” he said. “But … it could be an opportunity.”
Other additions to the draft CIP include a $678,000 project to repair the Wells Street garage, where city officials have said pieces of concrete fell on cars parked inside twice last year, and a largely state-funded reconstruction of West Street.
That project, which won’t get underway until later this decade, is aimed at addressing road deterioration, inefficient traffic flow and a lack of bicyclist accommodations, the document states. In a draft version of their next 10-year infrastructure plan, state transportation officials say the West Street upgrades would begin in 2031 or 2032.
Several high-profile capital projects from past versions of Keene’s CIP have been incorporated into the latest blueprints, as well.
Those include plans to rebuild the West Keene Fire Station, renovate the multipurpose room at the Recreation Center on Washington Street and upgrade a host of infrastructure systems downtown.
A recent study found the Hastings Avenue fire station, which the city acquired in 2018, is outdated and would be costly to bring up to code by renovating. In his presentation Thursday to city councilors, Bohannon said municipal staff plan to solicit a design for the new facility so they can request federal funding that would cover much of the estimated $7.7 million project.
“Obviously, it’s an old building,” he said, noting that the city has also set aside $75,000 for immediate upgrades at the fire station. “It needs a lot of work.”
The City Council’s FOP Committee is scheduled to continue reviewing the draft CIP at its Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 meetings. Keene’s planning board will also consider the document Feb. 28, and the council will hold a public hearing March 3. A full schedule can be found in the document, which is available at www.keenenh.gov/finance-purchasing/financial-documents.