SWANZEY CENTER — At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, most voting booths in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School were full as Swanzey voters filled out their ballots. Children accompanying older relatives peeked out from under the booths’ striped curtains; adults carefully slid their ballots into machines to be counted; almost all cheerfully donned “I Voted” stickers.
In total, nearly 2,000 people across the Monadnock Regional School District stopped by their respective polling places to approve all articles on the warrant.
It appears Monadnock Regional School District voters approved all warrant articles, including a $33 million budget, according to preliminary results.
As of Jan. 30, there were 8,518 registered voters in the district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy. A total of 1,892 of those people hit the polls on Tuesday, according to unofficial counts.
The school district said official voting results would not be available until Thursday.
The $33,256,507 budget that voters passed 1,241-579 represents an approximately 2.4 percent increase over the 2021-22 operating budget.
Voters also approved a three-year contract between the school board and the Monadnock District Education Association, which calls for a 9.96 percent cumulative wage increase over the next three years. The article seeks to raise $384,696 in the 2022-23 fiscal year for wage and benefit increases, staff development and supplies. This article passed 1,015-796.
Voters also approved, by a 1,219-580 margin, raising $1.2 million for renovations at the middle/high school and redistributing money from any June 30, 2022, unassigned funds to a variety of district expendable trust funds.
Elections
In a three-way race to represent Swanzey on the school board, incumbents Dan LeClair and Eric Stanley came out on top, earning 544 and 438 votes, respectively. Steve Ciolino, the third candidate, received 280 votes.