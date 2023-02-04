20230201-LOC-MRHS

Residents met at the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center on Saturday morning for the district's annual deliberative session, which resulted in all articles being approved for March.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

SWANZEY CENTER — All seven articles will go to the ballot as initially pitched to voters following the Monadnock Regional School District’s annual deliberative session on Saturday.

