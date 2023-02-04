SWANZEY CENTER — All seven articles will go to the ballot as initially pitched to voters following the Monadnock Regional School District’s annual deliberative session on Saturday.
For Monadnock Regional School District Superintendent Lisa Witte, the early-morning gathering, highlighted by residents’ support on the measures proposed for March’s ballot, was a particularly warm sight to see on such a frigid day marked by a wind chill warning. Witte noted that she and the school district look forward to seeing what happens next month.
Saturday’s deliberative session, which concluded in less than 30 minutes and drew a crowd of primarily members of the school board, budget committee and administration, offered voters the opportunity to weigh in on a $21.5 million bond request for the elementary-school project.
Witte believes people didn’t contest the renovation and consolidation article because the school board and budget committee have worked to put the word out and help folks understand what’s happening.
On March 14, voters will have a chance to approve or turn down the bond request. Following its approval, the work would consist of renovating the elementary schools in Troy, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam (Emerson), while Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center would be expanded to support K-6 students from Richmond, Roxbury and Swanzey. Cutler Elementary School in Swanzey, which currently serves grades three through six, would be closed.
The project, totaling $41.5 million, would use and be contingent on $19,385,850 in anticipated state building aid.
The project is intended to save the school district more than $10 million over 20 years, according to a presentation shared by School Board Chair Scott Peters. This would be done by taking advantage of paying “low and steady” interest payments on the bond.
Doing projects one-by-one has added to the cost of projects due to inflation and has created a backlog, Peters said. If the district continued to do improvements in this way, Peters said some schools will have to wait five, 10 or 15 years before the needed work will be done.
Voters will also see a proposed operating budget of $34,111,157 on the ballot in March.
If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls next month, a default budget of $34,030,189 would go into effect.
Voters were also presented with four other articles. Though district moderator Bill Hutwelker noted at the beginning of the session that this was a year that school officials approved of all seven articles unanimously.
Article 3 proposes a roof replacement for Monadnock Regional Middle/High School for the sum of $385,000.
Article 4 pertains to a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Monadnock Regional School Board and the Monadnock Education Support Staff Association, with $250,379 in estimated increases in the first year, $145,915 in the second and $123,996 in the third.
Beth Guion, a Monadnock Regional Middle High School paraeducator, spoke in favor of the MESSA contract, noting the difficulties the district has faced filling eight positions due to a low pay rate.
Article 5 proposes adding $1 to the Special Education Expendable Trust Fund.
Article 6 asks to add $50,000 to the district’s vehicle expendable trust fund, with the money to come from any unassigned fund balance available on July 1. If there’s not enough left in the balance, Article 5 would be funded first with any leftover money coming to this article.
Lastly, Article 7 asked residents to approve the annual report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.