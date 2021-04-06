JAFFREY — A Massachusetts woman who sustained serious injuries from a fall on Mount Monadnock is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Jennifer Publicover, 40, of Winchendon was flown to the Worcester hospital after she fell 20 feet while trying to descend the mountain after dark.
Publicover had placed a 9-1-1 call just before 8:25 p.m. to report she was on the White Arrow Trail and did not have a light source, but her cell phone battery died in the midst of speaking with a conservation officer.
When she continued to make her way down the mountain, she then fell from a ledge to the rocks 20 feet below, causing serious injuries to the right side of her body, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
Conservation officers arrived about an hour later and were able to locate Publicover at 10 p.m.
Hospital spokeswoman Debora Spano said Publicover was taken into surgery Monday afternoon and is now stable.