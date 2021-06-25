Vehicle crash

A motorcyclist was injured Thursday evening in a hit-and-run crash on Route 12 in Keene. Police are still searching for the driver of the vehicle involved.

After merging from Route 9 onto Route 12 north around 6:45 p.m., Timothy Shepard, 40, of Bellows Falls collided with a vehicle making a U-turn, according to Keene police. Shepard had traveled a few hundred feet on Route 12 when a vehicle in the breakdown lane pulled out to make a U-turn to drive south, Sgt. Collin Zamore said Friday morning.

Shepard collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver Honda SUV, which continued driving south without stopping after hitting Shepard, according to police reports.

Police are still trying to determine who was operating the vehicle.

