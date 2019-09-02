A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on Court Street in Keene Sunday afternoon, according to police.
A Mazda sedan and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were both driving north on Court Street near Prospect Street just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus "T.J." Derendal.
The sedan, driven by Christina O'Brien, 57, of Keene, slowed to make a right turn onto Prospect Street and was rear-ended by the motorcycle, driven by Paul Lafreniere, 60, of Marlow, Derendal said.
Lafreniere was taken to the hospital with facial injuries, Derendal said. O'Brien was not injured. Court Street was reduced to one lane of traffic as the vehicles were removed from the scene, according to Derendal.
No one was ticketed in the crash, he said.