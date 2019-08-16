A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash on Route 9 near the roundabout at Base Hill Road, according to police.
Laura Weyant, 35, of Putney, Vt., was driving east on Route 9 toward Keene on a Honda motorcycle just after 7:45 Thursday morning, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
As she approached the roundabout, traffic was backing up, Tenney said. Weyant was not able to stop in time and her motorcycle rear-ended a Hyundai passenger car driven by Rochelle Mitchell, 57, of Chesterfield, which was slowing down for the traffic, Tenney said.
Weyant was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center with leg injuries, according to Tenney. Mitchell was not injured, he said, and the rotary was closed for less than an hour as the accident was cleared.