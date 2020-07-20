CHESTERFIELD — A motorcyclist was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a car Thursday morning on Route 9 in Chesterfield.
The motorcyclist was taken from the scene of the crash by ambulance with what Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering described as "serious injuries, but not life threatening," in an email Sunday morning. He said he did not believe the driver of the car was injured.
Chickering said the investigating officer has been reviewing video footage from the crash to determine what caused it.
No further details were available.