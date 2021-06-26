PETERBOROUGH — A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Route 202 (Hancock Road) in Peterborough Saturday afternoon, said Fire Chief Ed Walker.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Walker said. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
Walker said the crash occurred in front of the ConVal school bus garage at 364 Hancock Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 3:20 p.m., and Route 202 was closed for about two hours, he said.
No further information was yet available from Peterborough police.