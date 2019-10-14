CHESTERFIELD — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash with a tractor trailer Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Chesterfield police responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 just west of the N.H. Liquor Outlet at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Preliminary investigation determined a 2014 Harley Davidson was heading west on Route 9 when it crossed the center turn lane into the eastbound lane, striking a 2014 International tractor trailer head on, the post says.
The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld until family can be contacted, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, then flown by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, the post says. As of Sunday night, when the post was written, the driver was still in critical condition.
The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to the post.
The driver of the tractor trailer is identified in the post as Sean Imegi, 30, of Bronx, N.Y. It does not specify whether Imegi was injured, but says video obtained from the tractor trailer confirmed Imegi was lawfully driving in the eastbound lane when the crash occurred.
Police did not name the motorcyclist, and were not reachable for more information Monday.
Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact Chesterfield police Officer Derek Jackson at 363-4233, extension 63.