A Marlborough man has been charged in connection with a crash in Walpole last May that caused a woman’s death.
Alexander R. Wrobel, 35, was indicted in late January on a negligent homicide charge, according to court records.
Police said the May 7, 2020, crash resulted in the death of Jennifer Washburn, 23, of Keene.
According to police, Washburn was riding on the back of Wrobel’s motorcycle on Route 123 when a UPS delivery truck pulled out of a driveway. The motorcycle, driving north, hit the truck, which was turning south, police said at the time.
Wrobel suffered minor injuries, and the UPS driver, Gary Levesque of Marlow, was uninjured, police said.
The indictment accuses Wrobel of negligently causing Washburn’s death. It alleges he was driving over the speed limit and lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to cross the center line and hit the truck. The charging documents do not say how fast he was going.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of 3½ to seven years in prison.
Wrobel’s arraignment is scheduled for March 5 in Cheshire County Superior Court.