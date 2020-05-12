A Keene man's motorcycle caught fire Monday afternoon, after what police say was a mechanical issue.
Tyler Clark, 26, was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle on the corner of Gilsum and Howard streets around 2:30 p.m. when a small fire started on the bike, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Clark got off the motorcycle and laid it on the ground, Tenney said, and the bike then became fully engulfed in flames.
The fire caused minimal damage to a house nearby, but no injuries were reported from the incident, Tenney said. He did not have further information on the mechanical issue that caused the fire.