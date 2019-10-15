The mother of one of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is scheduled to speak Wednesday in Keene.
Scarlett Lewis became an advocate for social and emotional learning in schools after the death of her son Jesse at Sandy Hook. She founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Foundation, which offers a program educators can download and use.
Lewis will speak about that work at the event Wednesday, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Keene State College Alumni Center at 229 Main St.
The event also features opening remarks from former N.H. Supreme Court Chief Justice John T. Broderick Jr. and Christina Major, founder of Cooper’s Crossroad, a Keene-based nonprofit organization.
Cutler Elementary School in Swanzey, Keene State College, Cooper’s Crossroad and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention are sponsoring the event.
Stacy Linton of Cooper’s Crossroad said that Lewis’ work is about becoming empowered to act in positive ways. The Keene organization uses her curriculum in its work with schoolchildren, Linton said.
Linton said she thinks the talk would benefit educators, as well as the general public.