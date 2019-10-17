It had the trappings of a somber night, heavy rain and wind outside, an even heavier topic on the docket inside the Mabel Brown room at Keene State College. Scarlett Lewis, the mother of Jesse Lewis, one of 20 children murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, was in the city Wednesday for a talk.
It doesn’t get much heavier than that.
Except that’s not what Lewis is about.
Although it’s hard to conceptualize a more difficult subject to tackle, Lewis doesn’t crisscross the country speaking about her son in funereal tones. On the contrary, her words are powerful, confident and upbeat, representative of the movement that December day in 2012 spawned. Lewis is founder of the Choose Love Movement, a program that thousands of schools in all 50 states have integrated into their curriculum and one that’s recently been adopted by Cutler School in Swanzey and Symonds School in Keene.
Choose Love is not based on sympathy, but self-empowerment and mental health. Lewis’s impassioned delivery — marked by smiles and warm memories of her son — led to a standing ovation from the audience. Not that there weren’t wet eyes, not with pictures of 6-year-old Jesse, murdered in his 1st-grade classroom, flashing throughout Lewis’s PowerPoint presentation. Yet her stories of his heroism that day and the Choose Love Movement he inspired filled the room with warmth and even occasional laughter.
“You learn a lot through difficulties in your life — in fact, that’s how we’re shaped and molded,” Lewis said early in her talk.
Lewis often punctuated her points with quotes from mental health and psychology experts, even world leaders, seminal phrases that helped form the foundation of Choose Love. One of the most poignant is from Nelson Mandela, and it goes like this:
“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite … Man’s goodness is a flame that can be hidden but never extinguished.”
It ties into Jesse’s own three words, written on a green chalkboard in the farmhouse in Connecticut where Lewis, a single mother, was raising him and his brother JT. She spotted the words shortly after his death, as she passed through the kitchen, on her way to his bedroom to pick out his funeral outfit.
Nurturing. Healing. Love.
She shares a picture of Jesse taken the morning he was murdered. He is standing next to words he had scratched into the frost on his father’s car door when he came to pick him up for school:
I love you.
Rather than envelop herself with hate, she embraced Jesse’s own words in the days, months — forever — after his death. “I knew I’d be spending the rest of my life spreading this message,” Lewis told the audience. She said she came to realize the shooting was 100 percent preventable, that hate isn’t innate, but builds first with a single thought, and that thoughts can languish and flourish into harmful forms.
“It was an angry thought that caused the tragedy,” Lewis said.
Inundated with therapists and mental-health experts who were helping the families of victims in the Newtown shooting, Lewis kept thinking of Jesse’s words: nurturing, healing, love. It prompted her to seek out Dr. Christopher Kukk, a Western Connecticut State University professor, who had written a book titled “The Compassionate Achiever.” She invited him to her house, learned more about Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), and the roots of Choosing Love were born.
Major components of the program are psychology-driven, with an emphasis on mental health, and SEL is its base. Lewis produced numerous statistics showing how anger begins with a thought, and prolonged anger leads to loss of control. She notes how studies show 49.5 percent of college-bound students will have a diagnosable mental illness by the age of 18, and 70 percent by the age of 21. She talked extensively of trauma and bullying in schools, and the rising suicide rate among young people. She describes loneliness as an epidemic, statistically afflicting teens and young adults even more acutely than senior citizens.
She pays barely a passing acknowledgment of the gun debate, and touches briefly on external safely measures that schools take such as resource officers, mass shooting drills and locked doors. They are necessary, she agrees, but treat only the symptoms, not the source of anger inside a potential mass murderer.
People don’t just snap, she says. It’s a lifetime of disconnect that leads to the act.
Lewis expounded on the four character values center to Choose Love: courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion, all of them links to Jesse. Witnesses say Jesse saved many lives that day, yelling for his classmates to run, to get out of the room when the shooter approached. Nine of them did; he was the only one who was murdered. Lewis unhesitatingly says the shooter’s name aloud several times, Adam Lanza, though hints she refrains from doing so when talking to the press.
Lewis was 44 when Jesse was murdered. She says she didn’t have the skills and tools she has now, and her life is exponentially better because of that knowledge. She wryly notes the irony.
“We all have the courage Jesse showed,” Lewis said. “Be upstanders, not bystanders.”
Wednesday was packed with emotion inside the Mabel Brown room, beyond Lewis’s presentation. It also featured a short talk and video presentation by Christina Major, owner of Dusty Dog Farm in Keene and founder of Cooper’s Crossroad, which raises awareness of the insidious effects of trauma and adverse childhood experiences through equine therapy.
Major and volunteers on her farm introduce area children to horses and farm life, teach them how to ride, all toward building self-confidence.
Also, John Broderick, former chief justice of the N.H. Supreme Court, talked briefly of his 41 months standing in front of audiences to discuss mental health, how it’s the most important work he’s done in his life. Broderick has opened up extensively about the challenges his family faced in dealing with his son’s mental illness, and he recalled his first time standing in front of an audience, before 840 people at Pembroke Academy. “The message I delivered that day is it’s OK not to be OK,” he said.
And though she said it early in the night, Major summed up the emotions that many audience members said they were feeling as they headed into the wild and windy night:
“I believe each and every one of you will leave here with something, and something powerful, most likely.”