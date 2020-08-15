For the second time within five days, lost hikers were rescued from Pisgah State Park.
Conservation officers with the N.H. Fish and Game Department retrieved a woman and her daughter Friday night when they couldn't find their way back to the trailhead.
Amy Bartlett, 45, of Keene and her 17-year-old daughter left the Kilburn Loop trailhead on Route 63 in Chesterfield at 5 p.m. for what they thought would be a quick hike to take pictures of Pisgah Reservoir, Lt. William Boudreau of the Keene office of N.H. Fish and Game said, but darkness fell and they found themselves walking in circles. With only the light from their cell phones, he said, they were unable to locate the path back to the trailhead, where they had parked.
With one cell phone dead, Boudreau said, Bartlett used the other at 30 percent power to call 911. “That spot has weak cell service,” he said. “She was lucky to get a call out to 911. All I heard her say was 'Pisgah Ridge Trail,' and I had her coordinates.”
A conservation officer rode his all-terrain vehicle from the Reservoir Road parking area in Winchester approximately two miles to the lost hikers, according to the Fish and Game report of the incident. The mother and daughter were located at about 10:40 p.m. on the north end of the reservoir.
The officer brought the pair out of the woods and transported them by cruiser to their vehicle at the Kilburn Loop trailhead, according to Fish and Game. No injuries were reported.
On Aug. 10, another hiker was rescued when he became lost in a large expanse of challenging terrain within the park.
Noah Pepera-Rudd, 29, of West Chesterfield left for a hike from Horseshoe Road in Chesterfield at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. His family reported him missing four hours later.
New England K-9 Search and Rescue had to be called in to aid local law enforcement officers in locating Pepera-Rudd, who was found a little after 3 a.m. in a large swamp “quite a ways” from the trailhead, Boudreau said.
He was dehydrated, according to a report of the incident, but uninjured.
While Pisgah trails are “marked better than any other in the Monadnock Region,” Boudreau said, the park is large — the largest property in the state park system — with more than 13,300 heavily forested acres, and it's possible to walk without encountering another hiker on the trails. He encourages Pisgah hikers to familiarize themselves with the park beforehand by using a map that can be found online at https://www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/pisgah-state-park.