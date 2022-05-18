We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
STODDARD — Approximately 65 people gathered at James Faulkner Elementary School Tuesday evening, where voters approved most of the warrant at town meeting.
Of the 30 articles, one was tabled and the rest carried, some with amendments.
Voters amended the town’s proposed operating budget from $619,716 to $625,316 and approved it, according to Town Administrator Michele Pong. The increase will allow the town clerk to maintain her current salary, Pong said.
Additionally, the sum to be raised for winter and summer maintenance, emergencies, and planned repairs of town roads and bridges — originally $286,300 — was reduced to $271,300, Pong said.
An article about emergency services was also amended Tuesday. The town typically appropriates about $12,000 for ambulance services, Pong said, but this year that figure jumped to $36,000 as the town was unsure if DiLuzio Ambulance would be able to fulfill its contract, Pong said. But in recent conversations with the town, it appeared that Diluzio will indeed be able to fulfill its contract, she said, and so the article was amended to appropriate $13,000.
Finally, an article that called for raising $8,000 for a conservation project along Highland Lake was tabled indefinitely at the request of Geoffrey Jones, chair of the conservation commission. The commission has found success in various fundraisers and did not feel the $8,000 from taxpayers was necessary, Jones told The Sentinel Wednesday morning.
All other articles were approved as written, including one that changes the town treasurer position from an elected position to one appointed by the selectboard. The current treasurer will serve out the rest of her term, Pong said.
Other approved articles include: appropriating $124,301 for the operating expenses of the Stoddard Fire and Rescue Department; $111,781 for the Stoddard Police Department operating budget; and $226,750 for recycling and solid-waste expenses for the Stoddard transfer station and other disposal-related expenses.