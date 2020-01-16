A few inches of snow halted regular business in the region early Thursday morning.
First responders handled two motor vehicle crashes in Sullivan and a third in Keene this morning, though no one was injured. Route 12 near the Keene landfill was slowed as one lane was closed because of a vehicle that had flipped onto its roof.
The weather also shut down schools across the region. The Keene School District and Monadnock Regional School District both canceled all classes Thursday, as did the following schools: Chesterfield School, Wells Memorial School (Harrisville), Keene Montessori School, Marlborough Elementary School, John D. Perkins, Sr. Academy (Marlow), Nelson Elementary School, Faulkner Elementary School (Stoddard), Westmoreland Elementary School, Winchester School, and Surry Village Charter School.