A proposal before Keene’s planning board seeks to construct 26 housing units on 3½ acres of land on Drummer Road, north of Route 9.
The landowner, Christopher Farris of Epping, submitted an application to the board in March to subdivide a 13.1-acre parcel into six lots, with five of those lots proposed as multi-family dwellings.
Farris said he plans to either sell the buildings as condos, estimated at $300,000 each, or rent them out in the ballpark of $650 a month, although he hasn’t reached a decision.
“We need more housing in this area, that’s for sure,” he said Tuesday.
The remaining 9.5 acres, consisting of mostly forested wetlands and steep slopes, will be conserved as open space, he said.
“Most developments end up crossing or filling up wetlands, but it worked out where it could be untouched,” he said.
Farris added that construction on the property could begin next spring. He had originally intended to begin development on the land before the end of the year, but due to delays in the planning board’s approval process that no longer seems feasible. The board opened a public hearing on Farris’ application at its June 27 meeting, and has continued the hearing its meeting scheduled for Sept. 26.
Keene’s Senior Planner Mari Brunner said Tuesday that in July, city staff realized that Farris’ Conservation Residential Development (CRD) application for the property no longer conforms to zoning ordinances.
Brunner said that CRD regulations previously overlapped with zoning requirements, but after Keene’s updated land development code took effect last September, the connection between the two was erased.
She added that this was an oversight on the city’s part, and that staff are working on fixing the issue. Brunner said the planning board could resume action on Farris’ application by September meeting.
Farris has proposed constructing four buildings with five units each and one with six units, all of which would have two bedrooms. According to site plans, the three-story buildings would include a one-car garage on the ground floor, and a shared driveway connecting to Timberlane Drive.
Residents who live nearby the proposed development have said they are concerned about parking, increased traffic and stormwater runoff, according to draft minutes for the Planning Board’s July 25 meeting.
Paul Koutras, who lives in the area, said at the meeting he thinks the development of multi-family units would be out of place in a neighborhood of single-family dwellings, and that it would be more suited for the center of Keene.
He added that the 26 housing units, each accommodating two people, could bring around 50 new cars to the area and drive traffic rates up during peak hours.
Farris told the Sentinel Tuesday that traffic in the area around Drummer Road is normally slow, and he didn’t think his project would increase traffic by much.
“Whatever opposition there might be ... this just doesn’t have an impact on people,” he said.
To qualify for a CRD application, Brunner said applicants must set aside an open space lot that is a minimum of 50 percent of the property’s original size. Farris’ proposed open space represents more than 70 percent of the existing parcel.
Farris said the undeveloped lot would act as a buffer between the residential area and the Drummer Hill Conservation area to the north.
