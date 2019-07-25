Route 9 will be closed until 3 p.m. Thursday west of the Dollar General in Brattleboro, according to the Brattleboro Department of Public Works.
A water main broke Wednesday evening around 10 p.m., according to a news release, resulting in the loss of more than 500,000 gallons of water.
Traffic along Route 9 will be rerouted through a parking lot.
Edward Heights will be without water until the repairs are completed, according to public works.
Public works also said that some customers may experience "air or discolored water" due to the pressure change resulting from the break, and advise running a cold faucet until the water is clear.
Water service is expected to be restored by noon Thursday.
Further repairs to the main and road will take place next week, according to the release.
Questions can be directed to public works at 802-254-4255.