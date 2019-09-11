New Hampshire has confirmed 212 fatal drug overdoses so far this calendar year, although with the determination of the cause of 56 more deaths pending toxicology testing, the actual total is likely significantly higher.
These latest figures from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were released Tuesday and were current as of the day before.
Of the total confirmed drug deaths to date, about 89 percent of them (188) were caused by opioids, the vast majority involving fentanyl. Cocaine and methamphetamine were involved in 41 and 26 of the confirmed drug deaths, respectively, and were used jointly in three cases included in their individual totals. Almost all of the deaths involving cocaine or methamphetamine involved opioids, too, according to the data.