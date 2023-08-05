SWANZEY — The 83rd Cheshire Fair is well underway, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Around 3,500 people, traveling from near and far, entered the gates on opening day Thursday, according to information from the Cheshire Fair board of directors. Kids under 11 were free to attend as part of Children’s Discount Day, but people of all ages showed up to take in the range of festivities.
For the Galdamez family of Vernon, Vt., a trip to the fair is an annual tradition.
“I’ve been coming here almost every year since I was three years old,” said Elliana Galdamez, 17. She had just gotten off The Fire Ball, a roller coaster that sends riders in a 360-degree loop — “It was an experience, a wild one for sure.”
Thursday was the first time at the fair for her cousin Marcy Galdamez, 18. She enjoyed two fair classics: the Ferris Wheel and fried dough with sugar on top.
“It’s just really great to see the kids having fun, enjoying everything that [the fair] has to offer each year,” said Elliana’s mom, Jessica Galdamez, 41.
Even some of the livestock wanted to join in on the excitement. During a cattle-herding demonstration by Kristen Whittle from Little Brook Farm in Sunderland, Mass., four sheep managed to make their way out to the main path after some plastic fencing fell.
All four were brought back in with the help of fair security and one of the border collies participating in the demonstration.
Alongside the time-honored traditions of agriculture and livestock exhibitions at the north end of the fairgrounds, a balance of new and returning entertainment options could be found throughout the day.
In the early afternoon, fairgoers were serenaded by rock ’n’ roll artist Sage King of Connecticut, a returning performer from last year’s fair, at the Tavern Stage at the south end of the fairgrounds. Nearby the giggles and gleeful screams of children could be heard at the new foam house run by Jaime Dyer, owner of Granite State Foam Frenzy and The Keene Axe House.
For those craving a bite to eat there’s a wide array of food vendors to choose from, including local options such as Frisky Cow Gelato and Yahso Jamaican Grille, as well as vendors from farther away, like Sa’MoreRay’s & Son’s from Leominster, Mass., and Poké-Mì LLC from Madison, Wis.
And as the post-work-day rush of fairgoers began to line up at the admissions gate late Thursday afternoon, the Pleisch-Sharkey family of Gilsum was beginning to wind down their day at the fair.
Travis Pleisch and his family were the winners of The Sentinel’s Cheshire Fair sweepstakes. Pleisch, his fiancée, Phyllicia Sharkey, and their sons Connor, 12, and Levi, 8, received free admission and midway wristbands for opening day (Connor was unable to attend the fair). The family chatted with The Sentinel’s digital community engagement journalist, James Rinker, to share some of their thoughts.
James: Earlier, when we first met up, Travis mentioned the last time he was here was when he was a teenager. Has anything changed about the fair since you last came?
Travis: “The population here, for sure. There weren’t a lot of people today, but that was kind of good. We got to move around pretty quickly and got to do what we wanted to do, got to ride a couple of the rides a few times.”
Phyllicia: “Opening nights used to be crazy. But I mean, it’s still a family event, which is nice.”
James: Thinking about how the fair is rooted in agriculture, did you get to take part in any of those events or exhibitions?
Levi: “We went to the red barn! I liked all the animals there.”
Phyllicia: “Yeah, he was a big fan of all the baby chickens, ducks and bunnies.”
James: Did you have a favorite ride you all got to go on?
Travis: “Oh, Levi, you were just talking about this. You had two?”
Levi: “Yeah. It was probably the twister one. And then my second favorite was the Flying Bobs. It was a little spooky, but it was also really fun.”
Travis: “We also went on the Ferris Wheel — twice.”
James: If you had to describe your day in just a couple of words, what would it be?
Levi: “It was, honestly, awesome.”
The fair runs until 8 p.m. on Sunday. You can find the schedule of events and admission information at www.cheshirefair.org.
