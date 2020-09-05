More than a dozen Keene State College residential life staff members have resigned in the first two weeks of school during the campus’ reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fourteen residential life employees — three professional staff members, five head resident assistants and six other RAs — have left their positions, college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said Friday. Keene State employs a total of 57 student RAs.
The college has already filled one of the professional roles, a residence director, and has candidates for all of the other openings, which the college expects to fill within the next few weeks, Ricaurte added.
Keene State is evaluating the position previously held by one of the people who resigned, the assistant director for residential education, and may not fill that role moving forward, Ricaurte said.
Jordan Dawson, a senior a Keene State and an RA in the Owl’s Nest residence, has not resigned his position, but said his peers who have left their roles did so because they were not comfortable with the college’s reopening plan.
“Obviously, there’s no perfect plan for everything,” Dawson, a public health major from Vernon, Conn., said in a phone interview Wednesday. “There’s going to be issues with everything. Not opening would have caused issues, but also I think their plan wasn’t solid enough, and there were too many holes in the plan.”
Specifically, Dawson said he wished the college would have delayed reopening to give residential life staff members more time to voice their concerns to school leaders. Keene State did push back the opening of its dorms last week after about a quarter of its on-campus residents had yet to receive the results of their mandatory pre-arrival COVID-19 tests. Students living in the dorms were supposed to move back Aug. 24-26, but instead moved back last Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
“But I don’t think [that] was enough to fully prepare,” Dawson said. About 60 percent of the college’s roughly 3,200 students live in one of Keene State’s 11 on-campus residence halls.
Dawson, who is in his third year as an RA, is currently in quarantine after he came into contact last week with a student who tested positive for COVID-19, and said he plans to use the remainder of his quarantine, which is scheduled to run through Sept. 10, to determine if he’ll return to his role as an RA.
“When I can come back to campus, I’d like to see what their updated plan is, if anything has changed,” Dawson said.
In the meantime, school leaders have been meeting regularly with residential life staff members, including RAs, to listen to their concerns and work to address them, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell said.
“What I’ve committed to, and what we’ve been doing the last two weeks, is we’re meeting with them, we’re taking action,” Treadwell said in a phone interview Friday. “... And I’ve been really proud of both our RAs for raising their voices, and the staff and faculty here who’ve been part of meetings and long discussions with them, and then specifically taking action to help them see that, when they raise concerns, we address them.”
Treadwell added that the resignations from the residential life staff created “a fluid situation in the early days, and now I think it’s stabilized.”
“I care about them feeling that they’re being heard and that they see action in response to concerns or questions that they raise,” Treadwell said of residential life staff. “And I’m proud that we’re doing that now. I wish we’d been able to do it sooner for them because we may have been able to avoid some of the loss of people [in those positions].”
Overall, Treadwell said she believes Keene State’s reopening plan “is working remarkably well” thus far. The school on Friday completed its first round of mandatory on-campus testing for all students, faculty and staff members. Negative COVID-19 test results were also required before any students, faculty or staff members were allowed on campus.
A total of seven students, but no faculty or staff members, tested positive during their pre-arrival screening, according to the Keene State COVID-19 dashboard, which the school launched on its website Friday. Five of those students have not entered campus yet, Treadwell said Friday, while one is in isolation on campus, and the other is in isolation in her off-campus apartment.
Keene State will receive the results of its first round of campus-wide testing within the next two days or so, Treadwell added. The college will conduct another round of mass testing next Thursday and Friday at the Spaulding Recreation Center.
During those tests, as with campus-wide tests this week, students, faculty and staff members will take their own nasal swabs under the supervision of medical professionals. After next week’s tests, everyone on Keene State’s campus will take a weekly COVID-19 test by collecting their own sample and returning it to a designated drop-off location on campus.
“This will allow us, after two times with medical supervision, we will be self-swabbing for a weekly sample survey for every member of the community,” Treadwell said. After taking their COVID-19 tests, Keene State students and employees receive a wristband, with a different color each week, confirming they have submitted their sample for testing.
“This week, it’s a green band, and we all have them,” Treadwell said. “And if you don’t have a green band, you cannot enter interior spaces of the campus,” including buildings and classrooms.
Anyone who tests positive at Keene State will be required to isolate, either by returning home or reporting to a designated space on campus, until they receive a negative test result. The college, in collaboration with Cheshire Medical Center, is also conducting contact tracing when it learns of a COVID-19 case, and requiring anyone who comes into contact with someone who tests positive to quarantine for 14 days.
“And we have been very successful doing that,” Treadwell said. “So, so far so good on that. That is how we can hope to limit any spread of the virus, if it does get into the population.”
Treadwell added that she has been pleased with how well students have followed Keene State’s COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
“We all had a lot of concern under our plan that the physical distancing and mask-wearing would be a really big challenge, [but] our students have been remarkable,” She said.
Treadwell also said that Keene State expected, and planned for, the presence of COVID-19 on campus, and that she is confident in the plan moving forward.
“The next two weeks will be critical for us,” she said. “We will either find that all of our restrictions and this aggressive testing are going to help us to sustain — and I’m feeling confident that we can at this moment — and again, if the test results start showing us something different, then we will act very accordingly and decisively.”