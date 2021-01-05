MANCHESTER — Fifty-one inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester, according to Superintendent Willie Scurry.
The positive cases were discovered after the jail began testing inmates last week, amid concerns from attorneys about COVID-19 protocol and a judge’s Dec. 31 order warning of “deliberate indifference to the health of inmates” at the facility.
Superintendent Scurry says the jail is still awaiting results from other tests for an additional 135 inmates.
But absent those results, the numbers are significant: Roughly a quarter of inmates at the state’s largest jail have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, within a week of the jail conducting extensive testing.
The state health department confirmed that there were “additional cases” since last week but said it was still verifying the numbers.
Scurry said the new cases were identified among two units and that anyone who tested positive is quarantined in their cell. He said that inmates were being medically monitored once a day.
In testimony last week, Scurry said 22 staff at the prison have tested positive. The jail is conducting facility-wide testing this week, Scurry said.