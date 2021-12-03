GREENFIELD — Several hundred people were without power Thursday afternoon, after an Antrim man’s car hit a utility pole on Forest Road, officials said.
Brandon Larouche, 27, suffered minor injuries in the single-car crash, which occurred around 1:15 p.m. across from the Greenfield Inn, according to police Sgt. Frank Shea. Larouche was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for medical attention, Shea said.
The crash, which Shea said damaged two utility poles, knocked out the power for 303 local Eversource customers, according to company spokesman William Hinkle.
Power was restored by 6:30 p.m., after workers set a new pole and repaired a damaged transformer, Hinkle said Friday morning.
Larouche’s car, a BMW 328, sustained heavy front-end damage in the collision, Shea said. Fire crews got Larouche, the only passenger, out of the vehicle after removing its roof, he said.
The cause of the crash had not yet been determined Thursday night, he said. Hancock and Lyndenborough police also responded to the incident, as did the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, Wilton Ambulance and the Peterborough Fire Department.