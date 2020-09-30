Approximately 3,300 Eversource Energy customers in the Monadnock Region were without power Wednesday due to early morning storms, according to Kaitlyn Woods, a spokeswoman for the company.
Woods said heavy rain and strong winds that moved through the state Wednesday morning caused tree limbs to fall onto power lines, resulting in the disruptions as of 7:30 a.m.
She added that Eversource crews are clearing and repairing damage across the state and would “continue working as quickly and safely as possible until all our customers are restored, while adhering to our COVID-19 safety protocols.”
The company’s online outage map appeared to show the bulk of issues in the southwest corner of the region, with nearly 200 customers without power near Swanzey and 125 more without power in the Richmond area as of 9 a.m. Other towns with outages Wednesday morning included Winchester, Marlborough and Jaffrey.
The Keene Family YMCA announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that the showers at its 200 Summit Road facility are available to anyone without power at home.
Wind gusts in southwest New Hampshire reached up to 50 miles per hour Wednesday morning, according to Stacie Hanes, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Hanes added that gusts would gradually decrease throughout the day.
NWS predicted Tuesday that the storm would dump 1 to 2 inches of rain overnight on the Monadnock Region, which has faced moderate drought conditions in recent months.
Woods encouraged Eversource customers experiencing an outage to report it to the company at 800-662-7764 or online at Eversource.com.